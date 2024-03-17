Dfpg Investments LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,253 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.