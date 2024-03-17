Dfpg Investments LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $836,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.71. 3,216,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.36 and its 200 day moving average is $230.26. The stock has a market cap of $357.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.80 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.