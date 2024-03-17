Dfpg Investments LLC Has $9.31 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 0.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

