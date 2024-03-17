DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.85-13.25 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.5 %

DKS stock opened at $211.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $222.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,326 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

