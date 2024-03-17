Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 3.2 %

DBD opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300 shares of company stock worth $10,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

