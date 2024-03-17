DigiByte 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.14 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $252.42 million and $18.14 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,140.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00598661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00128565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00046477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.14 or 0.00213202 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00123990 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,891,192,734 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

