DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Cap of $253.26 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $253.26 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,186.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.76 or 0.00592143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00126197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00046550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.00212294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00057729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00124529 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000618 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,891,701,174 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

