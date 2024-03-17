Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.53. Digital Ally shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 9,357 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Ally Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

