Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,422 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 16.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 702,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,946. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

