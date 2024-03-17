Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Direct Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Direct Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Direct Digital from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Direct Digital from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $463.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.35 and a beta of 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Direct Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 335.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 68,315 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

