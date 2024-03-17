Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $589.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.08.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Healthcare Trust
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.