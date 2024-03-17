Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $589.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 533,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.