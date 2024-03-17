Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 14th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.45 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $589.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

