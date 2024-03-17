Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.68.

NYSE DG opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

