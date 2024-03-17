Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

RDY opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

