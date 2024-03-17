DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in February

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 14th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.9 days.
DSV A/S Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of DSDVF stock opened at $152.10 on Friday. DSV A/S has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $229.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51.
DSV A/S Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Dividend King?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.