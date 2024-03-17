DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of KTF opened at $9.00 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Municipal Income Trust
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.