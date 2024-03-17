DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KTF opened at $9.00 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

