Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $415,496.25 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EMN opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $93.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Eastman Chemical's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

