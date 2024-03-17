Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $415,496.25 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE EMN opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $93.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.