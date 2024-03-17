EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

EBOSF stock remained flat at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. EBOS Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

