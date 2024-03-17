EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
EBOS Group Stock Performance
EBOSF stock remained flat at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. EBOS Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $22.44.
EBOS Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EBOS Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for EBOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.