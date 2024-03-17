ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 458,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 595,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ECARX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ECARX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ECARX by 38.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECX opened at $1.98 on Friday. ECARX has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.20.

About ECARX

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ECARX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.