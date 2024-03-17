eCash (XEC) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. eCash has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $57.09 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,292.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00592291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00123928 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,664,204,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,664,260,923,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

