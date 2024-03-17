Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Ecolab has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.80. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $158,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

