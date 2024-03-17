EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 14th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.0 days.
EDP Renováveis Stock Down 2.4 %
EDP Renováveis stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $23.38.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
