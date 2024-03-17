Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $156,030.70 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after buying an additional 729,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

