Efforce (WOZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Efforce has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $34,080.49 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

