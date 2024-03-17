Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $318,822,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $44,394,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.08. 1,589,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,248 shares of company stock worth $2,818,073 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.