Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in February

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Stock Performance
Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.49.
About Electric Power Development
