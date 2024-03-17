Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in February

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

