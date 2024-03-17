Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $85.18 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003679 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,749,655 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

