Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,830 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $427.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

