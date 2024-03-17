Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $474,000.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BTEC stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

