Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

