Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

