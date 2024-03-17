Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after buying an additional 1,191,539 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after buying an additional 1,136,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

