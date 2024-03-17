Elinor Mertz Sells 9,196 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

