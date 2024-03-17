Elinor Mertz Sells 9,196 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Airbnb Stock Performance
Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.12.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Airbnb
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.