Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in February

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.2 days.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
Shares of ELKEF stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.
About Elkem ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elkem ASA
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.