Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty OP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
