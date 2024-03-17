Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty OP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.