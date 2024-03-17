Energi (NRG) Price Down 18.8% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $292,879.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00081054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,301,491 coins and its circulating supply is 74,301,535 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

