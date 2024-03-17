Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 0.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NYSE ET traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,137,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,909,430. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

