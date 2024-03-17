Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EGHSF traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $28.67.
About Enghouse Systems
