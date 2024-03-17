Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EGHSF traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

