Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 238 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.14. 5,071,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.