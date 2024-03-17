Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $78.89. 17,529,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,026,784. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

