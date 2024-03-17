Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.32 on Friday, reaching $725.63. 3,390,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,147. The stock has a market cap of $321.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $714.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

