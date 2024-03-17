Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.05 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.83. 4,179,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.28 and a twelve month high of $482.00. The stock has a market cap of $443.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

