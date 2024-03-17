Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.74 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,595,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

