Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.93. 57,049,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,265,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

