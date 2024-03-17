Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New $829,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 39,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

DD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,856. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.