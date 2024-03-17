Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 966 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,234,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,730. The company has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.71 and a 200 day moving average of $331.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

