Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,587 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,840,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

