Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 45 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $330.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,365. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $228.25 and a twelve month high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

