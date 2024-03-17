EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $7,266,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.76. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

