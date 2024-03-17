Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STERIS’’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada lowered shares of STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$195.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.50 million.

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

